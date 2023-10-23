Telangana DSC application date extended till October 28

The Department of School Education in Telangana has announced an extension of the deadline for applications for the Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT). The new deadline for online applications is October 28. This decision was made in response to requests from candidates. The TRT exams, originally scheduled for November 20 to 30, were postponed due to polling. In light of the exam postponement, some candidates approached the authorities seeking an extension of the application deadline. As a result, the officials issued a statement extending the final deadline until October 28. So far, 1.38 lakh people have paid the application fee, with 1.33 lakh applications submitted.

The application fee for all candidates is Rs. 1000. The postponed exams are expected to be held in February. The government has specified the maximum age limit for candidates as 44 years, with a relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST/BC/EWS quota candidates and 10 years for PWD candidates. The recent extension of the application deadline has provided relief to those who were unable to pay the fee due to server problems in the past two days.



The Telangana government has released a notification to fill a total of 5,089 vacancies in government schools across the state. These vacancies include 2,575 SGT posts, 1,739 School Assistant posts, 611 Language Pandit posts, and 164 PET posts. The recruitment for these positions will be conducted through the DSC (District Selection Committee). The SGT, School Assistant, and PET posts will be filled based on a written test consisting of 160 questions, carrying a total of 80 marks. The remaining 20 marks will be based on TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) weightage. For PET and PED candidates, there will be an exam consisting of 200 questions, carrying a total of 100 marks.