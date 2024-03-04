Telangana: DSC registration begins today

Hyderabad: Online registrations for the District Selection Committee (DSC) 2024 are set to commence on Monday, with the application fee deadline of April 2.

According to the School Education Department, Telangana, as part of the recruitment of teachers in government and local body schools, the Education department had announced a DSC notification for 11,062 vacancies, cancelling the DSC 2023 notification for 5,089 vacancies released by the previous government. The newly notified posts include 6,508 Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT), 2,629 School Assistants (SA), 727 Language Pandits (LP), 182 Physical Education Teachers (PET), and 1,016 Special Education Teachers, with 220 posts under the SA cadre and 796 under the SGT cadre. Candidates can download the information bulletin from the official website from March 4, and the last date to submit the applications is April 3. The department has set up a help desk to clear the doubts of the applicants. For technical assistance, candidates can contact 9154114982 and 63099 98812 or send a mail to [email protected], said a senior officer.