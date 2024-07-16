Telangana Dy. CM Bhatti Vikramarka urges collectors to solve public issues through field visits

Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu emphasized the importance of conducting extensive field visits to address and solve public issues effectively. He expressed concern that some districts were not effectively implementing the five welfare schemes introduced by the new government.

During the meeting, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu proposed several key suggestions, including increasing the limit of the Arogyasree scheme to 10 lakhs, providing free RTC bus travel for women, offering free electricity up to 200 units, and ensuring affordable gas cylinders for 500 rupees. He urged the collectors to ensure that all eligible individuals benefit from these welfare schemes.

Furthermore, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu highlighted the importance of communicating to the public that the government is committed to serving their needs. He emphasized that collectors play a crucial role as a bridge between the government and the people.

Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu noted that many issues could be resolved promptly if collectors and additional collectors conduct regular field visits. He underscored the significance of addressing public concerns swiftly and efficiently to maintain trust and accountability within the government.