Telangana: Eatala Rajender slams political strategist Prashant Kishor

Hyderabad: Former Minister and BJP MLA Eatala Rajender on Tuesday slammed noted political strategist Prashant Kishor and mocked that the strategies of Prashant would not fetch votes to the ruling TRS party in Telangana. He said that the ruling TRS party could not win in Huzurabad by-elections even after spending Rs 600 crore.

He made these remarks while addressing a gathering of the party workers at a meeting of OBC Morcha.

He asked the State government as to how much did it spend out of Rs 5,500 crore allocated for the welfare of the BCs of the State. He demanded the State government to implement 33 percent reservations to the BCs of the State. Targeting CM KCR, he alleged that the he was ruling the State by selling all government lands. He made it clear that the family members of CM KCR would rule the State till the TRS party was in power.