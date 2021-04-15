Telangana: EC announces election schedule for 2 corporations, 5 municipalities

The State Election Commission of Telangana on Thursday announced election schedule for two municipal corporations and five municipalities in the state. Accordingly, elections will be held on April 30 and the counting of votes will be held on May 3.

Along with Greater Warangal, Khammam municipal corporations, elections for municipalities like Siddipet, Achampet, Jadcherla, Kothur, Nakirekal will be held on April 30. Candidates can file the nominations from April 18. Nominations will be scrutinized on April 19 and candidates can withdraw it by April 22.

The election commission also said that the election for the divisions which had been postponed for various reasons will be held on April 30. Elections will be held for Lingojiguda division under GHMC limits, each ward in Gajwel, Nalgonda, Jalpally, Alampur, Bodhan, Parakala, Metpally, Bellampalli.

Meanwhile, the tenure of Siddipet municipality ended today and the municipalities like Jadcherla, Kothur, Nakirekal have recently formed. Therefore, the election commission decided to conduct elections for two municipal corporations and five municipalities.