Telangana: Education sector sees monumental gains

Hyderabad: All the government schools with high enrollment will be upgraded on par with corporate institutions under "Mana Ooru, Mana Badi" programme, which has been launched in Telangana recently. The introduction of English medium and establishment of exclusive Women University and Forest University were also proposed in the new budget outlay for 2022-2023 financial year, presented by Finance Minister T Harish Rao in the Assembly on Monday. To develop all government schools in a huge way, the programme, "Mana Ooru, Mana Badi" in rural areas and "Mana Basti, Mana Badi" in urban areas was being launched with an outlay of Rs 7,289 crore.

Under Phase I of the programme, works in 9,123 schools within an outlay of Rs 3,497 crore would be grounded. Several facilities such as electrification of schools, drinking water, resources for conducting online classes, adequate furniture, repairs and paintings to schools, green chalk boards, kitchen sheds, compound walls, additional classrooms, dining halls and toilets with water facility to be provided. Along with this, there would be focus on children's learning outcomes also. All the schools of the State would have facilities which are on par with corporate schools, the Minister explained.

Harish said that the government has also initiated measures to introduce English medium in all schools. The poor students who study predominantly in government schools would have the benefit of studying in English medium.

The government also came out with a proposal to set up first Women University in the State with an outlay Rs 100 crore. "When the State was formed, there was not a single forest college. To plug the gap, the government started a forest college at Mulugu. Now, it is decided that this college should be upgraded and made into a Forest University. An outlay of Rs 100 crore is proposed towards the same," the Minister said.