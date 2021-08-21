Telangana: Educational dept. Starts exercise for rationalisation of Inter colleges

The Telangana state government is going to take another crucial decision of rationalization of intermediate colleges similar to that of public schools. To this extent, the state education authorities have started the exercise. It has been decided to transfer and adjust the faculty if the number of students is not on par with the faculty.



Admissions to government colleges have increased significantly this year with more than a thousand students got admissions in more than 10 colleges and more than 500 students got seats in more than 30 colleges. They are currently conducting online classes amid corona conditions. As there would be an issue after the offline classes begin, the authorities gearing up to solve this problem by conducting a process of rationalisation. Proposals to this effect will be sent to the government in a week or two and rationalization will be undertaken as soon as the approval is received.

Meanwhile, there are 405 government colleges across the state of Telangana. Of these, a total of 6,008 posts, there are currently 817 regular faculty members and 3,599 contract faculty members, and 1,592 posts vacant in the state. The recent promotion of several faculty members to principals has created up to another 120 vacancies. It is in this context that the education department is likely to fill these vacancies in various colleges through rationalisation.