Telangana: Egg, chicken prices likely to go up

Telangana: Egg, chicken prices likely to go up (image used for representational purpose only)

Nizamabad: In view of festivals from September to January, the prices of eggs, chicken, mutton and fish is likely to increase soon after Vinayak Chavithi. The poultry farmers were hit badly due to Covid pandemic and hike in soybeans and maize which are used in poultry farms. Sources said that the prices of soybeans rates have doubled by 115 per cent within a year.

Speaking to the media, an executive member of the Telangana Poultry Federation Bhaskar, said that eggs were sold at Rs 4 each when the prices of soybeans was 36,000 per tone and maize was Rs 13,000 per tonne, but the conditions are different now as the price of soybeans is Rs 1 lakh per tonne and maize costs Rs 21,000 per tonne. He said if an egg is sold at Rs 5, 20 lakh poultry famers will be able to continue to serve the public.

