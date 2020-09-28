Telangana engineer goes missing in Maharashtra, suicide note found

An IITan and an employee of irrigation department in Maharashtra have gone missing from September 22 after leaving a suicide to his mother.

Bhanu Chander (27), a native of Ravipahad Thanda in Bibinagar mandal had done his graduation from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Jharkhand and secured a job in the irrigation department of Maharashtra government. Later, he moved to Rajoli in Chandrapur and fell in love with a woman at the workplace.

Three months ago, the woman's family members learned about the matter and warned Bhanu Chander to stay away from her. Depressed over it, he had gone to his native place on two months leave and returned to his job on his family's request.

The family sent a relative, Kitu along with Bhanu on learning his condition and the duo was residing together. On September 22, Bhanu told Kitu that he was going out and did not return to his room. He left a suicide note, which said that everything has been changed in his life and has no hope to live. The note also said that he was going to end life by jumping into the Varada river on the same day.

Kitu alerted Bhanu's family after finding the suicide note who have gone to the river to find him. However, they found his bike and informed the police. The police also searched for him in the river but failed. The family returned to their native place on Sunday.