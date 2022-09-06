Telangana: Engineering fees in government colleges shoot up

Hyderabad: Students who want to pursue engineering will now have to shell out more money as the course fee has gone up in several government engineering colleges across the State. With the engineering admission counseling starting on Tuesday, concerns have been raised among students about how will they be bearing the fee.

Ramesh, a student who is aspiring to study engineering said the sudden decision of increasing the fee in government engineering college has given us a shock. We do not know how we are going to afford the fees.

"In 2018, the admission fees for regular courses in government engineering colleges in the State were between Rs 18,000 and Rs 35,000. But now it is around Rs 35,000 to Rs 50,000. For self-financing courses, the fees is around Rs 1 lakh and for courses like Artificial Intelligence, it is around Rs 1.20 lakh." It is not reasonable to increase the fees in government universities.

Students are facing many difficulties due to the increasing fees. However, the university authorities are least bothered about the students and are taking decisions without paying attention to the problems of the students at the ground level," said another engineering student.