Telangana: Etela Rajender Moves High Court Over Illegal Survey Of Their Lands

Jamuna Hatcheries has approached the High Court in the Medak District Assigned Lands dispute. The petitioner filed that the Collector's report was erroneous. The petition states that the trial was held without giving them any notice. Jamuna Hatcheries has sought action against the officers in the petition. The petition states that they had illegally entered and surveyed their land in Achanpeta.

It is learned that the Chief Minister has ordered a KCR probe into the Jamuna Hatcheries land dispute. Against this backdrop, a trap is being set around former minister Eatala Rajender. The rapid developments one after the other make this point clear. The government has already removed Eetala Rajender from the cabinet in connection with the Medak district assigned a land issue and recently directed a committee of four IAS to conduct a vigilance inquiry into the Devarayanjal land affair.

The government has already received a report on the Medak district assigned lands in this regard. ACB, Intelligence and other departments have entered the field and are conducting a thorough investigation. On the other hand, when the committee was constituted on Monday, the Panchayati Raj officials also entered the field and started an inquiry into the aspects of poultry construction permits and tax payment. Reports are being made of which government departments have violated the regulations.

The government has responded to Eatala Rajender issue, who was removed from the ministry. The government has ordered an enquiry into allegations of land grabbing in Achanpeta, Masaipeta Mandal in the Medak district. When District Collector Harish reported on this within 24 hours, another land issue came to the fore. In Medchal, a committee of IAS officers has been set up to probe the encroachment of Sri Sitaramaswamy temple lands in Devarayanjal village in Shamirpeta Mandal of Malkajgiri district.

Eatala ordered a comprehensive investigation and report on the occupation of the temple lands by his benefactors. The Panchayati Raj has appointed the Collectors of Nalgonda, Manchiryala, Medchal and Malkajgiri districts as members of the committee headed by Rural Development Commissioner Raghunandan Rao. Chief Minister Somesh Kumar on Monday issued orders to this effect. According to the Devadaisakha, the Sitaramaswamy Temple in Devarayanjal has a total land area of ​​1521 acres. However, the government said it had received complaints that the land had been encroached upon on a large scale and that illegal transaction had taken place in connection with it. It was reported in the press that huge constructions were being carried out on these lands without permission. It is learned that the IAS Committee is taking into consideration these details for a comprehensive investigation.

Vigilance and Revenue officials on Monday inspected the Devarayanjal lands in the wake of the appointment of the IAS committee. Sitaramaswamy temple lands are under investigation in terms of who owns them. Many farmers built warehouses on these lands. Eatala Rajender was also found to have 6.20 acres of land in it. Authorities also inspected warehouses related to the yards. Currently, Devarayanjal is under Tumukunta Municipality. In this context, it seems that the municipality will also examine the records on the structures.