Telangana Extends Deadline for Intermediate First-Year Admissions

Telangana Extends Deadline for Intermediate First-Year Admissions
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has extended the deadline for first-year intermediate admissions.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has extended the deadline for first-year intermediate admissions. The new deadline is now September 7, 2024.

This extension provides additional time for students to complete their admissions, ensuring that those who have not yet enrolled can still do so. The board's decision aims to accommodate more students and streamline the admission process.

Students and parents are advised to complete the admission process before the revised deadline to avoid any last-minute issues.

