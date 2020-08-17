Telangana failed to create trust: BJP Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Warangal: The TRS government has failed at resolving the problems that now took a massive proportion, BJP State President Bandi Sanjay said, pointing to the devastation inflicted by torrential rains in Warangal.



During his visit to rain-affected colonies in the city on Monday, the Karimnagar MP launched a broadside against the K Chandrashekar Rao government.

"Pounded by heavy rains, the city is in shambles. With the government turning a blind eye, encroachers have a free run occupying tanks and storm-water drains. Neither the CM nor the elected representatives of the region failed to create a sense of trust among the denizens that they would bring the life to normalcy in the city from the devastating rains," Sanjay said.

The CM, who promised to provide Rs 300 crore a year for the development of Warangal, needs to come out with figures. In fact, the CM diverted the funds released by the Central government under various schemes such as Smart Cities Mission, and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT). The Centre had sanctioned Rs 196 crore under the Smart Cities Mission, but the State has so far allocated just Rs 42 crore. Instead of granting matching funds, the State had diverted the Central funds, Sanjay alleged. Further, he demanded the CM to release a white paper on developmental works carried in Warangal.

Bandi Sanjay said that the CM has blithe concern towards addressing the problems of the people when several districts are reeling under the devastation of heavy rains for the last few days. The BJP State President appealed to people not to believe in TRS chief as he has the uncanny knack of hoodwinking them. With the elections to the Greater Warangal Corporation are around the corner, the CM would come again to the people with false promises, he warned.

All the welfare schemes in force were introduced and funded by the Centre, he said, referring to the packages announced by the Narendra Modi Government.

BJP State General Secretary G Premender Reddy, former MLA Marthineni Dharma Rao, Warangal Urban and Rural district presidents Rao Padma and Kondeti Sridhar were among others present.

Bandi Sanjay said that BJP would object to the State Government's plans to turn PMSSY super-speciality hospital coming up on Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) campus into Covid-19 facility.

The aim of the Centre is to provide super-speciality services to the poor in the region, but the State which failed to provide its share of Rs 30 crore is trying to deny the very purpose. He said that Centre had released Rs 120 crore for the hospital.

The State should look for an alternative instead of turning the super-speciality hospital into Covid-19 facility.