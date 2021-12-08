Telangana: Farmer dies while burning paddy stubble in Jagtial

A farmer died accidentally while burning paddy stubble here at Veldurthi of Jagtial district on Wednesday morning.



It is learned that the farmer, identified as Lakshman Goud is said to have suffered from asphyxiation following the smoke from burning paddy and died on the spot. Locals who found Lakshman unconscious in the paddy field was shifted to hospital where he was declared brought dead.



In another tragic incident, a farmer died of heart attack heart at a paddy procurement centre in Jammikunta of Karimnagar district. The farmer, Ilaiah is said to have brought his paddy to the centre two weeks ago but the officials refused to purchase it due to the high moisture content.



Following which, Ilaiah dried the paddy in the centre itself. On Tuesday, while packing the dried paddy in the gunny bags, Ilaiah suffered heart attack and died.



Jammikunta CI Ramchandar Rao registered a case based on the complaint lodged by Ilaiah's daughter.