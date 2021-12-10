Telangana: Farmer writes letter to CM KCR, ends life later in Medak district

A farmer from Boguda Bhupathipur of Haveli Ghanpur mandal in Medak district reportedly wrote a letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and committed suicide later. He was identified as K Ravi Kumar (45).

In the letter, he said that he failed to get remunerative price for the crop and his son also could not get a job although he has completed engineering. He also added that his father also could not get a pension although he crossed 60 years. He further appealed to the Chief Minister to announce a remunerative price for the crops.

A pall of gloom descended in the village with the death of Ravi Kumar.

The police reached the spot and launched an investigation. The body was sent for autopsy. A case has been registered.