Telangana: Farmers to get high security Pattadar Passbooks

Hyderabad: Farmers in the Telangana State would get new Pattadar Passbooks with 17 specifications and security features which includes QR code and Barcode.

The TS Government has already invited tenders from the licensed private printing agencies to supply 60,000 new passbooks to the government every month.

Under the recently launched Dharani, the State Government started issuing high security passbooks to the agriculture landowners to check the growing tampering of the assets details in the revenue records.

Officials said that 17 security features would be embedded in the passbook. High resolution micro test printing pages will be used in the passbook.

All the 8 inner pages will have invisible UV fibers with a sewing fluorescent security thread.

A dynamic QR code for each passbook would help in providing the details of the book holder so that when the document is produced before any authority through the code reader.

The barcode would be printed with details of unique transactions of ID. The Aadhaar number of the passbook holder would also be printed .

Officials said that the passbooks are to be printed in such a way that it reflects all the information clearly and without any smudge or blurry characters.

In case of any faulty printing, the vendor has to reprint the Passbook without any extra cost. The successful bidders will deliver passbooks to the government in a stipulated time.