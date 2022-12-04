Telangana fast growing urbanised State

Hyderabad: The Telangana state has emerged as the fast growing urbanised state in the country. The government is releasing funds every month to improve basic facilities and sanitation works in every municipality. The government has released Rs 3,786 crore to 142 municipalities since March 2020 till now for urban development works. Out of which, Rs 1,919 crore have been allocated to GHMC and Rs 1,866 crore to the remaining 141 municipalities and corporations. Out of those funds, Rs.3,066 crore have already been utilised so far.

The State gained recognition at the national level as the State with the most livable cities and towns in terms of urban development.

Apart from GHMC, 2,675 metric tonnes of garbage are transported daily through 2,548 sanitation vehicles in 141 ULBs. An additional 2,165 sanitation vehicles have been procured with urban development.

As the number of sanitation vehicles increased to 4,713, the amount of garbage being transported per day reached 4,356 tonnes. With this, the sanitation situation in urban and city areas has improved. The management of human faecal waste treatment plants (FSTP) was also strengthened. The works of newly sanctioned FSTPs in 20 city and town governments have been completed. Works undertaken at 24 places are in progress. The works undertaken in 36 other places are in various stages. The government is strictly enforcing the rule that there should be one public toilet for every thousand people.

According to these parameters, the officials are inspecting the public toilets on every Tuesday and Friday. Telangana is getting recognition at the national level for the work undertaken to improve sanitation in urban and urban areas.