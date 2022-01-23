Telangana: Fever survey reveals shocking results, says 1.28 lakh people have fever

The fever survey being carried out across the state has revealed shocking results stating that many people are suffering from symptoms like fever, cold, cough, and sore throat. The survey shows that one out of every four people has had one or the other problem over the last one month.



It is known that the fever survey was conducted across the state for two days and minister Harish Rao has already announced that it will continue for a few more days in the wake of the outbreak of the omicron variant. So far 29.26 lakh households have been surveyed out of which 1,28,079 have been diagnosed with fever and other symptoms and kits have been distributed to 1,27,372.

However, due to the low severity of the disease in many people, drugs are being used in collaboration with local doctors instead of undergoing coronavirus tests. People also seem to take it lightly as the severity of corona symptoms subsides within three to four days of the onset of fever. In the villages, a team of local Panchayat Secretary, Asha Worker, ANM, and Anganwadi teachers are surveying 100 houses daily for the last two days and distributed kits if there are symptoms of fever, cold, and cough.

It has been reported that many people are reluctant to undergo tests. However, the survey staff suggested undergoing coronavirus tests immediately if the severity of the disease is high.