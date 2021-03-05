Telangana: Fifth arrest in lawyer couple murder case

Another arrest made in the murder case of lawyer couple who were brutally hacked to death in broadday light in Peddapalli district on February 17. The police on Thursday arrested Lachaiah who was named as accused-5 in the case and produced him before the magistrate.

Lachaiah was remanded to 14-day judicial custody and was sent to Karimnagar jail. So far, the police arrested Kunta Srinu, A Kumar, Chiranjeevi and Bittu Srinu in connection with the murder case. On the other hand, the police recorded the statements of the eye-witnesses.

Around nine people were produced before the Manthani magistrate as witnesses including the father of the lawyer Vamana Rao. The driver and conductor of the bus who were present at the incident were also produced before the magistrate.