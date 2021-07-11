Telangana Finance Ministry starts exercise over job vacancies, will submit a report to govt.

The Telangana Finance Ministry has started an exercise on job vacancies in Telangana. As part of the recruitment process for 50,000 jobs, the Finance Ministry has undertaken an exercise to identify vacancies in full as per the directions of CM KCR. This morning at MCRHRD, Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Finance Ramakrishna Rao has held an emergency meeting of the Special Chiefs and Chief Secretaries of all the departments. The government first collected details of vacancies to be filled last April. In the wake of the latest zonal system, it has been decided to collect details of vacancies in the respective branches and their range in public sector undertakings.



Meanwhile, today's meeting has been held with officials from the Departments of Animal Husbandry, Civil Supplies, Forestry, Irrigation, Labor, Home, Justice, Legislature, Municipality, Tourism etc. and details will be taken on departmental vacancies as well as districts, zones, and multiple zones.



The cabinet will approve the recruitment of all jobs on the 13th of this month. In this context, Ramakrishna Rao suggested that a report with accurate details should be submitted and that it should be discussed with all the officers in the respective departments in advance and complete information on direct appointments should be given as it is considered to be of utmost importance.



He said the Finance Ministry will submit a report to Chief Minister Somesh Kumar on the 12th of this month with the details received at the meeting. He will present it to the CM KCR and the Cabinet. The meeting will discuss the management of promotions in all the branches along with the vacancies to be filled in the first phase.