Telangana: Five of a family found dead in Miyapur
A devastating incident in Miyapur, Hyderabad, has led to the deaths of five family members, all alleged to have taken their own lives. The tragedy occurred in Makta Mahaboobpet, prompting an immediate response from local police after reports from residents.
The deceased have been identified as Narsimha (60), Venkatamma (55), Anil (32), Kavitha (24), and their 2-year-old child, Appu. The family, originally from Gulbarga in Karnataka, had been residing in Hyderabad for some time. Narsimha and Venkatamma lived in the Makta Mahabubpet area with their second daughter and son-in-law, while the family collectively earned a living through various daily labour jobs.
Authorities suspect that the suicides occurred on Wednesday night. Though the police are investigating potential financial difficulties as a possible motive, they have not ruled out other factors.
The tragic deaths have sent shockwaves throughout the community, and further details regarding the incident are awaited. The ongoing investigation aims to uncover the circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking event.