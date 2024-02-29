  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana Food Lab Confirms Contaminated Chocolate

Telangana Food Lab Confirms Contaminated Chocolate
x

White Worms and Web in Chocolate 

Highlights

White Worms and Web in Chocolate: 'Worms' discovered in Cadbury chocolate by a man. Lab reports confirm the same.The man had earlier posted a video of himself opening a Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate bar he had purchased in a Hyderabad supermarket and finding a worm inside.

White Worms and Web in Chocolate Scandal

A man sent two Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolates to be tested, and the Telangana State Food laboratory discovered white worms and webs in them. Researchers concluded that the chocolates were "unsafe" to eat in their report.

As soon as activist Robin Zaccheus discovered worms in some chocolates he had purchased from a store in Hyderabad's Ameerpet on February 9, he sent them in for analysis.

Telangana Health Department Chocolate Inspection

"The sample contains white worms and webs and hence is considered unsafe under Section 3 (zz) (iii) (ix) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006," the lab's report stated.

Zaccheus, who tagged Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in his post, argued that fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies should face consequences for providing children with harmful food on a regular basis. And he said businesses shouldn't be able to "mockery of the system" in any way. "They must be strictly punished, and licenses should be cancelled," he added.

In response to the post, Mondelez—the parent company of the Cadbury brand—stated that the production process had no effect on the product.

"Mondelez follows the internationally accepted HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points) programme, which is the most comprehensive food safety system in the world, to ensure that our products are free from any physical, chemical, and microbiological issues," Mondelez wrote on Twitter.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X