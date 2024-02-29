Telangana Food Lab Confirms Contaminated Chocolate

White Worms and Web in Chocolate Scandal



A man sent two Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolates to be tested, and the Telangana State Food laboratory discovered white worms and webs in them. Researchers concluded that the chocolates were "unsafe" to eat in their report.

As soon as activist Robin Zaccheus discovered worms in some chocolates he had purchased from a store in Hyderabad's Ameerpet on February 9, he sent them in for analysis.

Telangana Health Department Chocolate Inspection

"The sample contains white worms and webs and hence is considered unsafe under Section 3 (zz) (iii) (ix) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006," the lab's report stated.

Zaccheus, who tagged Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in his post, argued that fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies should face consequences for providing children with harmful food on a regular basis. And he said businesses shouldn't be able to "mockery of the system" in any way. "They must be strictly punished, and licenses should be cancelled," he added.

In response to the post, Mondelez—the parent company of the Cadbury brand—stated that the production process had no effect on the product.

"Mondelez follows the internationally accepted HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points) programme, which is the most comprehensive food safety system in the world, to ensure that our products are free from any physical, chemical, and microbiological issues," Mondelez wrote on Twitter.