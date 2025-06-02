Telangana Formation Day Celebrated with Patriotic Fervor by NHPS in Gadwal; Chairman Ranjith Kumar Pays Tribute to Martyrs, Criticizes Leadership Failures

Gadwal: The Telangana Formation Day celebrations were held with great fervor at the Nadigadda Rights Struggle Committee (NHPS) District Office on June 2. The event began with the district chairman of NHPS, Gongalla Ranjith Kumar, garlanding the portraits of Professor Jayashankar and Mucherla Satyanarayana — two iconic figures in the Telangana movement — followed by the hoisting of the national flag. Ranjith Kumar extended warm wishes to the people of Telangana and Jogulamba Gadwal district on the occasion of the state’s 10th formation anniversary.

Tribute to Martyrs of Telangana Movement

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Ranjith Kumar reflected on the long and emotional journey of the Telangana statehood movement. He said that the formation of Telangana on June 2, 2014, was the result of sacrifices made by more than 1,200 martyrs who laid down their lives during various phases of the struggle, starting from as early as 1969. He paid homage to Professor K. Jayashankar, a visionary and ideological pillar of the Telangana movement, and Sangam Reddy Satyanarayana, also known as Mucherla Satyanarayana, a poet-warrior and former minister in undivided Andhra Pradesh, who relentlessly advocated for Telangana’s self-respect and statehood.

Criticism of Current Political Leadership

Ranjith Kumar criticized both the previous and current governments for failing to fulfill the promises made to the people during the statehood agitation. He alleged that the local MLA, who defected to the ruling party in the name of development, has neglected core issues in the constituency. He pointed out the lack of progress in education, healthcare, and infrastructure, which continues to create hardships for common people. Ranjith Kumar stated that the local MLA had completely failed to resolve people's problems and deliver the promised welfare schemes.

NHPS Vows to Fight for Public Issues

He reaffirmed that the Nadigadda Rights Struggle Committee (NHPS) would continue to fight for the rights of the people, particularly in sectors like education, healthcare, and local development. He promised that the committee would raise awareness among villagers in every mandal and hold the authorities accountable for public grievances.

Key Participants

The event was attended by several notable district and mandal-level NHPS leaders:

District Convener: Bucchibabu

District Secretary: Lavanna

District Leaders: Rangaswamy, Venkatramulu, Jammanna

Gadwal Mandal Leaders: Gouni Srinivas Yadav, Karthik

Mandal Presidents: Balram Naidu (Gattu, Dharur, Maldakal), Govindu (Nettampadu), Vishnu

Mandal Vice Presidents: Prem Raj, Munneppa, Adivi Anjaneyulu

Other Mandal Leaders: Meesala Kishtanna, Lakshmanna, Bhoopathi Naidu, Ashanna

KT Doddi Mandal Leaders: Subhash, Gajendra, Samiyel, Bheeman Goud, Anji

Active Participants: Gopal, Bhangi Ramesh, Nagesh, Uppari Krishna, Anji, K. Veeranna, Venkatesh, and others.

The program ended with a renewed call for grassroots activism and community-driven development across the region, staying true to the spirit and aspirations of the Telangana movement.