Telangana: Former Minister Eatala Rajender Resigned To His MLA Post

Former minister Eatala Rajender has resigned from his MLA post. After paying tribute to the martyrs' monument at Gun park, he went to the Speaker's office in the Assembly and submitted his resignation letter. Eatala handed over his resignation letter in speaker format to the Assembly Secretary. A massive crowd of EatalaRajender supporters, BJP politicians, and activists had previously gathered at the Gun Park Martyrs' Stupa. After paying honour to the martyrs, Eatala resigned.

He appears to be leaving for Delhi this evening.He will join the BJP party in the presence of BJP party president JP Nadda Monday, May 14. The Eatala group made all the arrangements to fly to Delhi on a special flight. Along with Eatala, MLA Ravinder Reddy, Ramesh Rathore, Tula Uma, and other leaders will join the BJP on Monday.

He later spoke to the media that he had fought many battles for Telangana. KCR was adopting a dictator attitude. He said that the elections to be held in Huzurabad will be the same as the Kurukshetra war. He alleged that KCR had hundreds of crores of rupees and is looking to use his power and win the by-elections. He claimed that his goal was to erect a monument to the tyrannical rule.EatalaRajdender said he would win in Huzurabad and stand up for his self-respect.