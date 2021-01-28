Telangana: Foundation for 2 mosques at Secretariat by Feb 26

Hyderabad: The State government on Wednesday assured Muslim leaders and Ulema about reconstruction of two mosques at Secretariat, at the same place where they once stood before being pulled down during the demolition drive in July 2020.

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali chaired the meeting which was held at BRK Bhavan in Adarsh Nagar and attended by Ministers, Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Koppula Eshwar. During the meeting with the leaders, the Ministers promised to lay foundation stone of mosques within a month (February 26). The high-level meeting was attended by Muslims leaders, JAC convener Mushtaq Malik, MLCs, AIMIM and TRS MLAs, TS Wakf Board Chairman Mohammed Saleem and other authorities.

According to Mohammed Saleem, on the Republic Day while returning from Raj Bhavan Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao stopped and inspected the works of Secretariat complex and instructed the authorities concerned to speed up the works. Later, he asked the Ministers to hold a meeting with Muslim leaders.

The Home Minister said that all the religious structures would be rebuilt and the construction is being delayed due to some civic works and clearing of destruction debris. "Chief Minister already instructed the officers and administration concerned to clear the debris at the earliest," he said. Meanwhile, TS & AP JAC convener Mushtaq Malik reiterated that, "our stand remains the same and people should offer namaz at the same place." Briefing the media, he said that he informed the Ministers during the meeting that the government should lay the foundation stone at any time, but allow Muslims to offer namaz. However, the officials responded that debris was still there and works were going on.

"The authorities assured in a meeting that after the debris will be cleared and once the other civic works are completed the boundary wall will be constructed. After laying of foundation stone, the Muslims can offer namaz," he added. Welcoming the development, the JAC leader agreed for a month's time. "After the call for namaz on January 24, several Muslims came and offered namaz and were also detained. If any restriction is placed after the month's period, the JAC will be take up the 'masjid movement' again," he cautioned.