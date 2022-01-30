Telangana: Four women dead as a car crashes into a hut in Karimnagar town

In a tragic incident, a speeding car crashed into a roadside hut in the Kaman area of ​​the Karimnagar town leaving four women dead on the spot and three others seriously injured. Receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot. The injured were shifted to Karimnagar Government Hospital.

The dead were identified as Fariad, Sunita, Lalita, and Jyoti. A case has been registered and is being investigated over the incident. The driver of the car was on the run and it is said that there were 9 challans on the car for overspeeding.

On the other hand, two people were killed in an accident in Vikarabad district on Sunday morning after a lorry collided with a bike on the outskirts of Thondapalli in Parigi mandal. Receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot. The injured were rushed to the hospital. However, their condition is said to be critical. The dead were identified as Kavali Subhani and Gurrampalli Krishnaiah.