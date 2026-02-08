Telangana FSL director Shikha Goel dismisses false information spread on fire accident

The Director of Telangana’s Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Shikha Goel, has dismissed rumours circulating on social media claiming that crucial evidence has been destroyed in a recent fire at the Nampally office. She confirmed that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Ms Goel visited the scene on Sunday morning, after the fire broke out at 10:08 AM on Saturday. An employee, Sai Krishna, promptly alerted CI Srinivas Reddy. The fire brigade arrived at 10:30 AM and managed to control the blaze by 1:30 PM.

She clarified that claims suggesting evidence from two major cases was destroyed were false. The FSL had already provided reports for these cases to the ACB, and copies are held by the court.

She concluded by emphasising that investigations are still ongoing and that the full extent of the damage is yet to be determined.