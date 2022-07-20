Telangana generated 16.48 lakh jobs in six years

Hyderabad: The total number of jobs generated by the government from 2015-16 to 2021-22 was over 16.48 lakh, in over 19,400 units with an investment of Rs 232,311 crore.

This was disclosed in the 'Telangana at a Glance 2022', released on Tuesday by Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar. According to the information furnished, the jobs generated under the TS-iPASS from 2015-16 to 2021-22 were 16,48,934. The government gave approval for 19,452 units and investment attracted was Rs 232,311 crore.

According to the report, the State population was 3.5 crore, including 1.76 crore men and 1.73 crore women. The density of population per square km is 312, which is less than national 382. The rural population was 2.13 crore; the urban population was 1.36 crore. About 2.06 crore people were literate. About 34.16 per cent of the population was below the age of 30 years across the State.

The gross domestic product at current prices was Rs 11,54,860 crore in 2021-22 compared to Rs 969,656 crore in 2020-21. The GSDP at constant prices was Rs 6,85,550 crore in 2021-22, compared to Rs 6,16,369 crore in 2020-21.

The State recorded growth in the per capita income by 59.87 per cent since 2014-15, which is higher than the national average. The per capita income in Telangana in 2014-15 was Rs 1,01,424, as against the national average of Rs 72.805. The per capita income in 2021-22 was Rs 162,142; the national average was Rs 91,481.

While Telangana registered a growth rate of 10.8 per cent this year, the all-India growth rate was 7.5 per cent, the report stated.