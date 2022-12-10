Telangana girl marries American guy in Hindu tradition in Bhupalpally

Bhupalpally: They say love has no and yes in one such incident a young generation couple got married in the Illandu Club House in the Jayashankar Bhupalpally. The girl, who had just returned from pursuing further education in the US, had fallen in love with the boy there. After persuading the two families to allow the marriage, it took place.

Many of the American boy's relatives attended the wedding. Many people came to the wedding and visited the newlyweds to wish the couple.









































Manasa, the daughter of Ramalingam-Usharani, relocated to the United States for higher education. Her father was employed as the AGM in Singareni at the district centre of Jayashankar Bhupalpally.

Manasa was introduced to her classmate Connor Rogan, who was pursuing computer course there, and they quickly fell in love. Manasa, who was raised in a Hindu tradition, informed her parents of this and persuaded them.

The marriage was performed because the American boy's parents approved as well.

