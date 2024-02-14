Telangana Girls BN NCC, Sec’bad celebrate National Women's Day

Secunderabad: The 1 Telangana Girls Battalion NCC, Secunderabad, celebrated the National Women's Day on Tuesday with a remarkable display of solidarity and empowerment. Under the guidance and supervision of commanding officer Lt-Col Pradeep Kumar, and Adam officer Major Chamundi M, the day was commemorated with a series of impactful events. The rally was conducted under the aegis of NCC Group HQ Secunderabad.

The celebrations commenced with a stirring 5.5-km rally from the unit premises and traversed through vibrant streets of Secunderabad, culminating at Rashtrapati Nilayam. This symbolic journey, led by 215 spirited cadets, two officers, five ANOs, three GCIs, and 11 PI staff, resonated with essence of Sarojini Naidu's indomitable spirit and unwavering dedication to empowerment of women.

During the rally participants carried banners and posters highlighting the theme of "Nari Shakti" and women's empowerment, infusing atmosphere with a palpable sense of enthusiasm and determination. Each step taken during the rally served as a testament to the collective resolve to uphold principles championed by Sarojini Naidu, whose legacy continues to inspire generations of women across the nation.

The success of the event was further amplified by the unwavering support and encouragement from the Rashtrapati Nilayam authorities. Dr Rajani Priya, the manager, extended her wholehearted support to the initiative, highlighting the importance of recognising and celebrating the contributions of women in all spheres of life.

In addition to the rally, various engaging activities and interactive sessions were organised throughout the day, aimed at fostering a culture of gender equality and empowerment. The participants actively engaged in discussions and cultural performances, reflecting on achievements and challenges faced by women in society.

The celebrations not only served as a platform for empowerment, but also as a testament to the unwavering commitment towards promoting gender equality and inclusivity. As the nation continues its journey towards progress and development, it is initiatives like these that serve as beacons of inspiration, igniting the flame of change and transformation, said the unit officials.