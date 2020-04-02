Telangana: Give tokens to farmers with date of purchase said Collector Farooqui

Nirmal: District Collector Musharraf Ali Farooqui directed Tahsildar and agriculture officers to submit micro action plan to purchase grains, during a video conference with Tahsildars, mandal agriculture officers and agriculture extension officers from Nirmal on Wednesday.

Addressing the officials, the Collector asked the field staff to be vigilant in preventing coronavirus outbreak and inquired about those, who travelled to Delhi and other places. He told them to collect information of foreign returnees and people came for other States whether they had completed quarantine period or not. He suggested that everyone should follow a three feet social distance as coronavirus will spread from person to person.

The Collector said that 2.41 lakh metric tonnes of grain is likely to come in the next Rabi. He told the agriculture officials to prepare a cluster-wise list and to be ready to procure grain in the villages itself.

Since market yards in the district are closed, 201 procurement centers will be set up for the convenience of the farmers. He wanted the officials to prepare a detailed list of farmers in their jurisdiction and to ensure that farmers will follow a three feet social distance. The officials were told to provide tokens to farmers with date of purchase. District Revenue Officer Someshwar, District Rural Development Officer Venkateshwarlu, District Agriculture Officer Anju Kumar and others were present.