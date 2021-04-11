Telangana: GO issued to collect Rs 1000 fine for not wearing mask

To contain further spread of virus amid rise in the coronavirus cases, the Telangana government on Sunday passed a Government Order (GO) directing the authorities to collect Rs 1000 fine from the citizens for stepping out in public without a mask.



As per the government order, the rules will be strictly implemented in the areas with high population density, public transportation, offices. A notice has been sent to the DGP office, police commissionerates to implement the orders.

Telangana on Sunday reported 3,187 fresh coronavirus positive cases and seven deaths pushing the total tally to 3,27,278 and the death toll to 1,759.







