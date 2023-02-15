Telangana: Godavari Express train derails at Bibinagar, no casualties

The Godavari Express train traveling from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad derailed at Bibinagar on Wednesday leaving passengers in panic.



It is learned that the goods train went from another track at the time of the incident and a great danger was narrowly averted.

The Railway officials said that all the passengers are safe. Several trains between Kazipet and Secunderabad route were disrupted due to the accident and many trains were stopped at Bhuvanagiri, Bibinagar and Ghatkesar stations.

However, as the train is traveling with less speed, the major accident was averted and no casualties reported.