Telangana: Godowns filled with cotton; no place for food grains in Adilabad

Adilabad: Storage of food grains has become a major problem as cotton was stored in almost all godowns in the district.

Cotton procured during kharif season was made into cotton bales and stored in the godowns in Adilabad district. Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) couldn't sell the cotton as there was no demand in the international market and the entire stock was remained in the godowns. Now this has posed a problem in storing food grains produced in Rabi season as there is storage space only for two lakh quintals.

Procurement of bengal gram was taken up on April 7 and 8 at 24 procurement centres so far and another 161 purchasing centres are yet to be opened in the district. Bengal gram was cultivated in 82,065 acres in the district covering 475 villages in 18 mandals. The yield is 52,571 metric tonnes and Markfed will purchase the produce through 14 primary agricultural cooperative societies (PACS).

Speaking to The Hans India, Markfed district manager Pullaiah informed that procurement centres were started on Thursday (April 9) in Belogov, Muktapur under Jainath Mandal, Hasnapur village of Tamsi mandal, Dahegov village of Bela mandal,

Adaygov village of Echoda mandal, Chintalbori of Boath mandal, Barampur village of Talamadugu mandal.

The remaining centres will be opened soon, he assured. Purchasing slips will be distributed to the farmers thorough agriculture extension officers mentioning the date of procurement. At present they have one lakh gunny bags against the requirement of seven lakh gunny bags, he added. A farmer of Belgov village of Jainath mandal expressed happy as now they can sell their produce in their villages only and the minimum support price of Rs 4,875 is also good as private traders are purchasing bengal gram at Rs 4,000 only. "We can save transportation charges," he said.