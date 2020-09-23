Telangana: Goes to Saudi Arabia as Mallaiah, dies there as Rahman

Hyderabad: This is a typical story of an Indian who went to Saudi Arabia in the late 70s but due to financial constraints remained there until his death. Caught between two worlds, Bhiri Raja Mallaiah wanted to return to India but with no employment opportunities continued staying in a foreign land.



In December 1979, he went to Saudi Arabia at the age of 30 in search of livelihood. He passed away on August 30, 2020 at the age of 70 in a hospital in Jeddah. A native of Yekeenpur village, Korutla Mandal, Jagtial District, Bhiri Raja Mallaiah spent most of his life in Saudi.

Mallaiah got a work contract at Mecca around 18 years ago in 2002. There was a provision that only Muslim employees should work in the Mecca project which resulted in his job loss. Raja Mallaiah, who has lived in Saudi Arabia for many years and WAS fascinated by the culture and traditions there, converted to Islam 18 years ago in order to retain his job and was known as Abdur Rahman, said his son Baira Mallesh.

Mallesh also said that his father sacrificed his life for the development of their family and they respect his father's views and beliefs. Raja Mallaiah's wife Baira Raju (Bhoomakka) on Wednesday submitted a petition to the District Collector of Jagtial seeking immediate repatriation of the dead body from Saudi Arabia. She requested the Pravasi Mithra Labour Union to help in this matter. She said they respected each other as their marital life went smoothly despite his conversion to Islam. She explained that their daughter, son and other family members spent a good time when he visited India last October for a short vacation.

PERILS OF PENURY

Landing in Saudi in the 70s, he remained there till dealth given lack of employment prospects in India. A native of Yekeenpur village, Korutla mandal, Jagtial district, Bhiri Raja Mallaiah, 70, spent most of his life in Saudi

Raja Mallaiah, who has lived in Saudi Arabia for many years and WAS fascinated by the culture and traditions there, converted to Islam 18 years ago in order to retain his job and was known as Abdur Rahman