Telangana: Good news for job seekers!

Hyderabad: Telangana is witnessing a recruitment fest. A day after the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) issued the Group-2 notification to fill 780 vacancies, the recruitment agencies on Friday issued notifications to fill 5,200 staff nurses' posts in government hospitals and residential educational institutions and 1,365 posts under the Group-3 category.

The State Medical Health Services Recruitment Board issued the notification to fill 5,204 staff nurse posts in the Directorate of Medical Education, Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad, MNJ Institute of Cancer Hospital, Departments for Disabled and Senior Citizens Welfare, Telangana Minorities, BC welfare, Tribal Welfare and Social Welfare institutions. A majority of 3,823 staff nurse posts will be filled in the Directorate of Public Health and Family welfare. Online applications are invited from January 25 and the last date for the submission of applications is February 25.

The vacancies have been pending for the last 15 years.

Currently, more than 70 per cent of the nurses in the healthcare wing are doing jobs on outsourcing basis.

Health department officials said the notification to fill nurse posts will address the shortage of nurse staff in government hospitals. It may be mentioned here that the medical services to the needy affected badly due to the lack of adequate nurses in the hospitals even at PHC and tertiary level.

Group-3 notification

In yet another good news for job aspirants, the TSPSC issued Group-3 notification to fill vacancies in Agriculture, BC Welfare, Civil Supplies, Industries and Commerce, Irrigation, SC welfare, Education, Transport and Roads and Buildings, Women and Child Welfare and Home departments. The aspirants are advised to send their applications online from January 24, 2023 and the last date is February 23, the Commission said.