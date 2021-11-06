Telangana Government accelerates process to resolve land disputes

Hyderabad: The State government is moving fast to resolve land disputes related to house sites. In this regard, it has asked all the District Collectors to furnish the details of unauthorised layouts, regularisation of plots and house sites and Grama Kantam on priority basis.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Secretary Arvind Kumar has instructed the district authorities to send the information pertaining to the number of cases, extent and number of beneficiaries under ceiling lands, assigned lands, lands recorded as government lands, Endowments, Wakf boards, forest, and other department lands.

The State government had recently constituted a seven-member Cabinet Sub Committee on the issue pertaining to house sites. Based on the reports sent by the Collectors, the Sub-Committee will take some important decisions with regard to utilisation of lands. The proposal to sell the costly lands is already under consideration to generate funds to meet the financial requirements.