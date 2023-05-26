Telangana government allocates Rs 15 crore for Ashada Bonalu festivities

Live
The Bonalu festival will begin at Golconda Bonalu on June 22, Secunderabad Bonalu on July 9, Rangam on July 10, Old City Bonalu on July 16, Processions jointly by temples on July 17
Hyderabad: The Telangna government has allocated Rs 15 crore for the annual Ashada Bonalu festivities this year which will begin from June 22.
The Bonalu festival at Golconda on June 22 will be followed by Secunderabad Mahankali Bonalu on July 9 and Rangam on July 10, festivities in the old city on July 16 and culminating with processions jointly organsied by temples in the city on July 17.
A review meeting was chaired over the arrangements for Bonalu by the Ministers, T Srinivas Yadav and A Indrakaran Redy along with Chief Secretary, Shanti Kumari, Mayor, Vijayalaxmi, Director General of Police, Anjani Kumar, officials from different departments and representatives of temple committees.
Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Yadav said Ashada Masam Bonalu and Mahankali Jatara were very special for Telangana and after State formation, the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao has declared Bonalu as a State Festival.
Arrangements for smooth conduct of the festivities in the city would be put in place with coordination between various departments. “Lakhs of devotees participate in these festivities and following the Chief Minister’s instructions, all arrangements will be made to ensure the devotees do not face any hardships,” Srinivas Yadav said. The Balkampet Yellamma Kalyanam would be held on June 20.
Endowments Minister, Indrakaran Reddy said a meeting was held with officials and temple committee members to discuss various aspects of the festivities. “The festivities would be held in a grand manner with active participation of all,” he added.