Telangana government allows to re-open bars and clubs

Telangana bars open: Telangana government on Friday issued orders permitting to re-open bars, clubs and tourism bars across the state with COVID-19 regulations. However, permits rooms will be closed until further notice from the government. Also, no permission was given to organize musical events and dance floors.

The bars, clubs and the liquor shops in the state were closed following the nation-wide lockdown in March. However, permission was given to re-open the liquor shops in May.



In the orders issued on Friday, the government also mentioned that action will be taken against the bars and clubs that violate the COVID-19 guidelines.



Guidelines to be followed by the bars, clubs and tourism bars...



Installation of thermal screenings



Social distancing and hygienic surroundings

Preventing public gathering at the parking place

Usage of sanitizer

Wearing a face mask including the staff

Ban on Musical events and dance floors

Sanitizing the places inside the bars frequently