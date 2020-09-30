Telangana Government brought LRS to fill its coffers: BJP Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar vowed to intensify the party's agitation until the State government withdraws its new Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS). He claimed that the party protests against the LRS before the MRO offices on Tuesday were successful.



Lashing out at TRS government, he said that it was unfair to burden people who were down due to covid and lockdown. It is brutal to impose LRS rules on people at a time when they were struggling to cope up with their day-to-day lives. Also, people were leading a life amid serious concerns after losing employment, livelihood and unable to run the businesses due to the lockdown induced by corona pandemic.

Yet, the government has brought LRS to further aggravate the critical situations in which people are living. It indicates the anti-people attitude of the government. He said despite the arrests the determined party leaders and cadre have successfully organised protests before the MRO offices in the State opposing LRS.

He said this the time to extend support to people facing critical situation due to covid. It was unfair on the part of government to introduce LRS causing heavy burden to poor. "The idea of the government is to fill its coffers and it is atrocious," he lamented.