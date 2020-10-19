Telangana Government clarifies Dharani issues to High Court

The State government on Monday informed the High Court that there is no last date to submit the information regarding property to the Dharani portal. The High Court single bench of Justice Shameem Akther heard a writ petition filed by GR Karunakar and CV Narana Rao seeking to declare the action of the State government illegal, arbitrary, unconstitutional and violative of Articles 14, 21, 19 and 300 A of the Constitution of India for harassing/compelling the petitioners to upload their property details in the name of Integrated Land Management System Dharani.



Justice Shameem Akther told the petitioner's counsel Pusuluri Shashi Kiran that the Advocate General submitted that there is no last date to submit the information on the Dharani portal. Further, Justice Shameem Akther further directed that the petitioners are not compelled to submit the information in the Dharani portal at this juncture.

He said when the matter concerned with larger public interest then the matter is public interest litigation, the matter shall go either before the Chief Justice bench or to another division bench and adjourned the matter to November 11.

LRS: HC issues notice to State govt again

The High Court on Monday once again issued notices to the State government, which has taken a decision to regularise all unapproved and illegal layouts spread across the State.

The division bench headed by Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy was hearing a public interest litigation filed by KPrasad Rao seeking to declare the action of the State government in the issuance of G O Ms No 131 dated August 31 for regularisation of unapproved and illegal layout rules 2020 for urban and rural areas as illegal, arbitrary, unjust and violate of fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution of India and consequently set aside the same.

In the earlier public interest litigations on the same issue, the bench issued notices as the petitioners challenged the validity of the G.O.No. 131 contending that the State government is forcing its citizens to cough up high fees towards regularisation. The people are facing problems in paying such fees towards regularisation.

Apart from this PIL, there are three other PILs filed by various petitioners, amongst them one of the PIL is filed by Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. The bench adjourned the matter to Nov 5 for further hearing.

HC directs govt to ensure rainwater doesn't enter OGH



The High Court Chief Justice bench issued notices to the Commissioners, HMDA and GHMC, Principal Secretary Municipal Administration, Medical, health family welfare and the Superintendent, Osmania General Hospital, directing them to inform the Court as to what steps they have taken to ensure and prevent the premises of the Osmania General Hospital from getting inundated in the torrential rains which will continue to hit the Telangana State for the next 7 days.

The Chief Justice bench was hearing a plea filed by the Deccan Archeological and Cultural Research Institute that the State government is not taking any measures to maintain the stormwater drainage system and the sewerage system in Osmania General Hospital.

Further, the petitioner prayed to the court to issue directions to the State government to construct new blocks in place of such blocks which are in a dilapidated condition and duly protect such blocks which have a heritage tag. He further prayed that the State should come up with a concrete plan to revive the existing sewerage plan of the Osmania General Hospital.

Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan observed that considering the fact that there is a weather forecast informing that for the next 7 days, there will be heavy rainfall.. and directed the government ensure that the rainwater does not seep into the Osmania General Hospital, as on earlier occasion.

The court posted the matter to November 12 for next hearing.