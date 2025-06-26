Live
- ‘Greenman of Odisha’ turns 20 bald hills of Ganjam into green zone
- Stay away from social media, drugs, SP warns girl students
- ‘Kuberaa’ crosses Rs. 100 Cr mark worldwide in just 5 days
- The Ultimate Guide to MP3 Juice: Download Music for Free in 2025
- Collector stresses support for entrepreneurs, industrial growth in dist
- ‘Chikitu’ from ‘Coolie’ offers a different vibe, sparks mixed reviews
- Over 30,000 Afghan refugees return from Iran via Herat border in a day
- No theft of ‘modak’ from Puri temple
- A five-step vitamin therapy for radiant skin
- 9-yr-old Indian prodigy holds Carlsen to a draw
Telangana Government Clears Medical Dues for Employees and Pensioners
Telangana government has announced the clearance of pending medical dues amounting to Rs. 180.30 crore. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka...
Telangana government has announced the clearance of pending medical dues amounting to Rs. 180.30 crore. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka made the announcement in Hyderabad on Thursday, stating that this financial relief will benefit 26,519 employees and pensioners.
Vikramarka highlighted that these outstanding bills from the previous administration have now been addressed, despite the state facing significant financial challenges. He assured that the government remains committed to implementing welfare schemes on a large scale, even in the face of financial difficulties.
The Deputy Chief Minister emphasised that the recent release of dues prioritised medical reimbursement bills for government employees and pensioners. The news has been met with delight from leaders of employee and pensioner associations, who have expressed their gratitude for the resolution of these long-standing issues.