Telangana Government Clears Medical Dues for Employees and Pensioners

Telangana government has announced the clearance of pending medical dues amounting to Rs. 180.30 crore. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka made the announcement in Hyderabad on Thursday, stating that this financial relief will benefit 26,519 employees and pensioners.

Vikramarka highlighted that these outstanding bills from the previous administration have now been addressed, despite the state facing significant financial challenges. He assured that the government remains committed to implementing welfare schemes on a large scale, even in the face of financial difficulties.

The Deputy Chief Minister emphasised that the recent release of dues prioritised medical reimbursement bills for government employees and pensioners. The news has been met with delight from leaders of employee and pensioner associations, who have expressed their gratitude for the resolution of these long-standing issues.