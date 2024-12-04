Telangana Government Collaborates with Google on Cybersecurity Initiative

The Telangana government has partnered with Google to develop Hyderabad into a global hub for cybersecurity. This initiative is part of the state’s ongoing efforts to lead in technology and digital advancements.

During their visit to Google's Global Headquarters, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Minister Sridhar Babu met with Google representatives to discuss ways to strengthen cybersecurity in the region.

Google has expressed its readiness to work towards making Hyderabad a center for advanced cybersecurity. The collaboration is expected to bring new technologies, training programs, and research opportunities to the city.

This agreement is seen as a step forward in Telangana’s journey to enhance its role in the global technology sector. More details on the plans and implementation are anticipated.