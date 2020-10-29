Telangana Government creates sub-districts in all 32 districts

Hyderabad: Announcing the enforcement of new Revenue Act from Thursday, the Telangana government has created sub districts in all (except Hyderabad) 32 districts.

The government established Joint Sub Registrar offices and appointed tahsildars as Joint Sub Registrars to register agricultural lands in the rural areas.

The order said that tahsildars of the Revenue mandals concerned are hereby appointed as Joint Sub-Registrars with an office at the headquarters of the mandal to deal with registration of documents pertaining to the lands to which the Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Passbook Act, 2020 applies, and allied matters under the Registration Act, 1908 and the Rules 7.

In the absence of tahsildar, the naib tahsildar of the Revenue mandal or such person designated by the District Collector shall discharge the functions of Joint Sub-Registrar.