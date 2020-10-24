Telangana Government declares Monday as Dasara holiday

Telangana Dasara holiday: The Government of Telangana has declared Monday (October 26) as a holiday, the next day of the Dasara festival.

Though Dasara falls on Sunday, employees had urged the government to announce Monday as festival holiday on the lines of the Central government. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao instructed the officials to prepare a schedule declaring the day after Dasara as holiday every year.

The practice is that a day after Ramzan and Christmas are declared as holidays. In similar manner, it has been decided that the day after Dasara will be a holiday every year. Meanwhile, the Telangana Government announced the increase of dearness allowances (DA) of all government employees due from July 2019.

The increase of the is from 33.5 per cent to 38.77 per cent of the basic pay. Two more DAs for January and July this year were pending. The government will take a decision on the hike of DA after reviewing the current DA policy which is linked to the Union government policy in providing dearness allowances.