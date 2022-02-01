Telangana Government forms Nilagiri UDA

Hyderabad: The State government on Monday issued orders forming Nilagiri Urban Development Authority (NUDA) by merging the nearby areas of the Nalgonda and Nakrekal Assembly constituencies.

Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao handed over the government orders to Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy. The areas which are included in NUDA include Tipparti, Kangal mandal headquarters and nearby villages of Nalgonda constituency and Mangalapally, Yellareddygudem, villages adjoining the lake.

KTR, along with Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, reviewed development works in Nalgonda.

Rao directed local officials to move fast for all-round development of Nalgonda. He said the works would be taken up as per promise made by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during his recent visit to Nalgonda district. "The government is committed to the development of Nalgonda town; it is trying to change the overall shape of the town through the Municipal Administration department. Along with basic civic amenities, officials should focus on long-term infrastructure, he said.

The officials discussed works to be taken up, like roads, drinking water, electricity supply, green parks, beautification of Udaya Samudram. The minister asked officials to take up a water and power audit of the town. Officials were asked to submit a list of programmes to be undertaken within the coming year along with short-term tasks related to urban development.

KTR said there would be regular review meetings on urban development and advised authorities to keep abreast of urban progress from time to time. He suggested that if there were any other issues of local importance, they should be included.



