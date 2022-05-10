Telangana Government hikes life tax on vehicles by 1%

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Monday enhanced the life tax by one per cent on different classes of vehicles, including two, three and four wheelers, in the State. The government will be collecting more tax from high-end vehicles.



The government issued orders (GO 22) enhancing life tax on vehicles in Third, Sixth and Seventh Schedule in the Telangana Motor Vehicle Taxation Act, 1963. It categorised the vehicles as per cost and not horsepower, which used to be the mechanism earlier.

According to GO, for motorcycles, including tricycles, scooters costing less than Rs 50,000, the life tax would be nine per cent. For vehicles which costs above Rs 50,000, the tax would be 12 per cent. For the invalid carriage the tax would be Rs 930.

According to RTA officials, previously the life tax on these categories of vehicles was nine per cent, for both above and below 60 CC vehicles. The invalid carriage was charged Rs 901.

Similarly, vehicles in the Sixth Schedule like three or four-wheeler motor vehicles including cars, jeeps coming under non-transport category, omnibuses up to seating capacity of ten persons in all, and new motor cabs and cabs of other States that would be entering rolls of the State by way of change of address or transfer of ownership the tax would be 13 per cent for vehicle costing below Rs 5 lakh, 14 per cent for vehicle costing above Rs 5 lakh, 17 per cent for vehicle costing Rs 10 lakh and above and 18 per cent for vehicles costing above Rs 20 lakh.

Earlier, it was 12 per cent for vehicles costing below Rs 10 lakh and 14 per cent for those costing Rs 10 lakh.

Under the Seventh Schedule non-transport vehicles meant for carrying persons, owned by companies/institution/societies/organisations up to a seating capacity of 10 in all and second or more personalised vehicles up to a seating capacity of ten in all owned by an individual, the tax would be 15 per cent for vehicles costing below Rs 5 lakh and 20 per cent for vehicles costing above Rs 20 lakh. Earlier, the tax was 14 per cent of the cost of vehicle.