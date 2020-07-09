Telangana: Government hospitals declaring Covid deaths as cardiac failures said TPCC Gudur Narayana Reddy

Hyderabad: The Congress alleged that the government hospitals are declaring the Covid-19 deaths and they were being shown as deaths due to cardiac failures, as the coronavirus infection was causing shortage of oxygen in blood supply, which was leading to heart attacks.



Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday, TPCC Treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy said that the doctors in government hospitals were apparently given directions that they should not declare such deaths as those caused due to Covid-19. He urged the National and State Human Rights Commission to take note of these practices and take action.

The Congress leader said that neighbouring Andhra Pradesh has conducted more than 11 lakh Covid-19 tests while the Telangana government tested a little over 1.25 lakh people so far. He alleged that the Chief Minister was constructing the new Secretariat building only to get commission as his source of commission from other projects have stopped now for a while.

Narayana Reddy also slammed the pace with which the old Secretariat building was demolished. "Why are you in a hurry? We are all facing a deadly pandemic across the globe. There is a huge shortage of medical facilities and infrastructure. It is feared that the infection might affect lakh of people across Telangana in the coming days. Why do you want to waste public money on something else than spending the same to save people's lives?" he asked.

He said KCR did not visit the Secretariat even for six times in the last six years. He said that the Secretariat had a built up area of nearly 8 lakh sq ft. He said D, H, J and L blocks were recently constructed and they were in extremely good conditions. He said at least 4 lakh sq ft of built up space could have been easily converted into a dedicated Covid-19 hospital.

He also slammed Minister Harish Rao for his criticism of the Congress leaders. He said people, including Congress leaders, have a good opinion about Harish Rao and he should not spoil his image by indulging in cheap talk and polarisation tactics.