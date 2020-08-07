Telangana government inks MoU with ISB to evaluate benefits of schemes for weavers

Hyderabad: Aiming to reach the benefits of state sponsored schemes to the weaving community, Telangana government entered into an MoU with Indian School of Business (ISB) in the presence of Industries Minister KT Rama Rao at the National Handloom Day Virtual Celebrations held here on Friday.



As per the MoU, the ISB will evaluate the implementation and performance of the state-run policies for the weaving community in Telangana. The Department of Handlooms and Textiles and Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) also exchanged an MoU enabling both the institutions to conduct applied research on the development of sustainable textile yarn dyeing. This will reduce the hazardous impact of dyeing on weavers and the environment.

The agreement between state government and UNDP will help to strengthen the partnership between the signatories who intend to support the weavers in the restoration of livelihoods.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that about 20, 554 weavers have been enrolled under the Chenetha Mitra scheme. A total of Rs 792.89 lakhs has been released into the accounts of 30, 984 weavers, and ancillary workers.

KTR also presented the Konda Laxman Bapuji Awards- 2020 to the weavers on this occasion. While the Minister himself presented the awards to two weavers in Hyderabad, the remaining awards were presented to the weavers by the Collectors of their respective districts. Principal Secretary to Industry Jayesh Ranjan, and Handlooms & Textiles Director Shailaja Ramaiyer were present.