Telangana government is planning to establish Neera cafe near Tank Bund in Hyderabad says Srinivas Goud

Yadadri-Bhongir: Minister for Excise Srinivas Goud has disclosed that the State government is planning to establish Neera (a form of toddy) cafés with an estimated cost of Rs 9 crore near Tank Bund in Hyderabad.

The Minister assured to put all his efforts to establish Neera Factory with an estimated cost of Rs 6 crores at Nandanam village of Bhongirmandal in the district.

Srinivas Goud along with ZP Chairman A Sandeep Reddy and Bhongir MLA P Shekar Reddy, unveiled the statue of Sarvai Papanna, established at Vadai Gudem of Bhongir mandal in the district on Saturday.

Speaking on this occasion, Goud said nobody can stop the progress of Telangana and will teach fitting lessons to those who try to create hurdles in the development of the State

He said Telangana witnessed rapid growth in a short span of 7 years that could not takes place in 70 long years and added that credit goes to CM KCR.

Press Academy Chairman Allam Narayana, Andhole MLA Kranthi Kumar, former Bhongir MP Bhoora Narasaiah Goud and villagers participated in the programme .